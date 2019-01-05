Nick Capaldini

Major: Product Design
Year: Senior
How do you want to change the world?
Because I love our world enough to see that those who come after me find it a better place because I was here.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
I am honored to have been a University Innovation Fellow for the University of Oregon. When selected for the program I felt that Oregon took a chance on me, a chance other schools would not have taken. I am grateful and have done my best to exceed expectations.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
Benjamin Franklin because he lived an original life. He founded the United States, invented a musical instrument used by both Mozart and Beethoven and was inducted into the international swimming hall of fame. He was not just a politician, he was Benjamin Franklin.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
James Bond because we are both calm, tough and relentlessly resourceful.
What are your goals after college?
My goals are to do a one arm pull-up by 2019, win the Forbes Under 30 Award by 2021 and by 2060 make enough money that I will be able to pay for my grandchildren's college education.
What is one fun fact about you?
I can memorize a deck of cards.