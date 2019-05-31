How/Why do you want to change the world? 

I want to change the world by making it a safer place for everyone to live, where children can go to school without fear and neighbors are not afraid of each other.

What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon? 

I am proud to have been involved with the Event Staff at the Ford Alumni Center being able to help many different people with many different events on campus. I am also proud to have been involved with University of Oregon Police Department as a Student Security Assistant helping to maintain the security of campus.

Who is your biggest role model and why? 

I would have to say that my parents and my grandparents are my biggest role models because they all worked extremely hard to get where they are today, made countless sacrifices to help me, and they also taught me everything I know.

What are your goals after college? 

My goal for after college is to hopefully pursue a master’s degree in Applied Intelligence at Georgetown University. I will also be pursuing a career in federal law enforcement.

Which fictional character is most like yourself?

A fictional character that is most like myself is Woody from Toy Story because he is a good friend, kind, and a leader.

What is one fun fact about you? 

One fun fact about me is that I like to go off-roading in my free time.

Thank You! We reached our goal!


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world. On May 29, we achieved our goal thanks to 53 generous donors. We are beyond gratified by the generosity of our community. We had not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. That is about to change, thanks to our donors. Your donations will not only will help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment. Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


