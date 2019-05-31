How/Why do you want to change the world?
I want to change the world by making it a safer place for everyone to live, where children can go to school without fear and neighbors are not afraid of each other.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I am proud to have been involved with the Event Staff at the Ford Alumni Center being able to help many different people with many different events on campus. I am also proud to have been involved with University of Oregon Police Department as a Student Security Assistant helping to maintain the security of campus.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
I would have to say that my parents and my grandparents are my biggest role models because they all worked extremely hard to get where they are today, made countless sacrifices to help me, and they also taught me everything I know.
What are your goals after college?
My goal for after college is to hopefully pursue a master’s degree in Applied Intelligence at Georgetown University. I will also be pursuing a career in federal law enforcement.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
A fictional character that is most like myself is Woody from Toy Story because he is a good friend, kind, and a leader.
What is one fun fact about you?
One fun fact about me is that I like to go off-roading in my free time.