Michel Guadalupe Nunez Lopez

Major: Planning, Public Policy and Management
Year: Junior
How do you want to change the world?
My passion for public health and health policy are tied to the idea that in order to create progressive members of society it’s important to change systematic barriers that prevent people from having access to basic human rights that allow them to get ahead in life. I believe everyone should have equal access to education, healthcare, nutritious food, and the ability to feel safe and included in society. My mother has always worked very hard to ensure that my siblings and I understand that every single privilege we have, such as our education, is one more reason why it is our duty to live a life in service to others.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
I am president of the Student Community Organization and a member of the Student Advisory Board in the PPPM School, membership coordinator and recruitment lead of the Student Health Advisory Committee, a Wayne Morse Scholar, a peer mentor for PathwayOregon students, and I love my two jobs at the EMU as a Guest Services attendant and as a student receptionist at the Administration office
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My aunt Maria Santa because she is one of the most intelligent and hardworking individuals I have ever met, she works for a low-income high school in Mexico and has devoted her life to ensure that all of her students pursue a path of academic success. My favorite memory of her is when she taught me how to read, I remember crying in frustration because I felt I was never going to learn, but she pushed me the way she still pushes me today and engraved in my head that in order to achieve great things in life I would always have to work incredibly hard and never give up. If I ever become half of the women she is I will consider my life a successful one.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I would say I am most like Kung Fu Panda because I like to form a part of things bigger than myself and I would consider myself as someone who always aims to be kind to everyone I meet. I also like to laugh and have fun along the way because it's important to live in the moment and be happy if you can be.
What are your goals after college?
My goals after college are to pursue a public health fellowship abroad that lasts a year or two and go to graduate school right after to pursue a Masters in Public Health.
What is one fun fact about you?
I used to have a cow named Chella, which is the nickname Michel’s go by in Mexico, and I can vibrate my tongue.