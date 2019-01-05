Maddi Krafve

Major: Saxophone Performance
Year: Junior
How do you want to change the world?
This question is hard for me to answer because I’ve never done anything with a conscious goal of ‘changing the world’ in mind. In my case, I think that this recognition may have been an unintended result of pursuing my passions and interests. Finding ways to make this a viable option for everyone regardless of background would likely have the same result.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
A bit obvious, but absolutely the music program. Both because of how much I have grown as a musician and also because of the instructors/colleagues that I have met and who have provided me with such incredible opportunities.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
I don’t know that I have one single role model. However, I have always looked up to women who excel in their professions (especially ones that are dominated by men). For a long time I don’t think I understood how crucial witnessing female representation was in the fields I wanted to pursue was, and the amount of personal growth I have achieved/am working towards as a result is something I will always be grateful for.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Chidi from "The Good Place." Michael and Janet on occasion as well. Honestly, every character from that show.
What are your goals after college?
If I can find a way to have even an ounce of financial stability and be able to maintain my pursuit of musicianship (and everything that entails) then I will be just fine.
What is one fun fact about you?
I start out half of my sentences with “have you seen that vine where…”