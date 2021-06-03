Lauren Hobbs

How do you hope to change the world?
I hope to inspire others to take leaps of faith and to wholeheartedly believe in themselves. I don’t think we should limit ourselves and our capabilities, and I believe that we should be able to do whatever we are passionate about. So many people in my life have inspired me and have allowed me to pursue my dreams because they helped me believe in myself. I want to be that champion for others so they know that they can achieve even their wildest dreams.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
Over the last three years, I have had the opportunity to work for the UO Student Alumni Association. As the Director of Membership and Engagement, I’ve been able to welcome hundreds of new students to our association. It’s been incredible watching this organization grow, especially because I know how much the SAA and its team have to offer. I owe so much of my experience to the students and staff that I’ve had the opportunity to work with, and I can’t imagine working with a different team. I am so proud of how this organization has grown and I am excited to see what the SAA does in the future. I am also proud to have been part of the UO Swim Club for two years, where I also served as treasurer.
Who has been your biggest supporter over the past year and why?
I’ve had so many supporters over the past year, so it’s hard to pick just one. I’d have to say that my friends and my family are my biggest supporters, and I couldn’t have gotten through this past year without them. My roommate in particular has been so supportive and puts up with my stress and tendency to overthink things. She’s my best friend and I’m so grateful to have her around.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
According to a BuzzFeed quiz, I’m most like Leslie Knope from Parks and Rec. It says ‘you’re just like Leslie Knope herself! You’re determined, supportive, and the best friend a person could ask for. You always look for the best in others and refuse to give up. You have big dreams and an in-depth, multi-binder plan to make them a reality.
What are your goals after college?
After graduation, I will be staying in Eugene. I’m still in the process of figuring out what I want to do, but I am hoping to work somewhere within the realm of higher education.
What is the most interesting thing about you?
I can name all fifty states in alphabetical order in less than 20 seconds!