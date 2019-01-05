King Green-Newton

Major: Political Science
Year: Senior
How do you want to change the world?
Have you seen what’s been going on lately? I mean, Flint still doesn’t have clean water (and I doubt they will by the time this is published). Our world is in need of profound change. Personally, I want to help make the world a better place for black and queer individuals, to help foster a world where they feel capable of anything and where they feel their life matters. I hope to inspire those around me to lead with love.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
My work with Intersectional Events, an event planning team out of the Center for Student Involvement, makes me very proud. We kept busy, educating first year LGBTQ+ students on their campus resources, giving the keynote address at the 2017 TeachIn, and hosting Academy Award winner James Ivory for a talkback after screening his film Call Me By Your Name at the annual Queer Film Festival. I’m so proud of the work we did to enrich our campus community
Who is your biggest role model and why?
Barack Hussein Obama II. He’s so intelligent, competent, and not to mention handsome. But mostly, I love this guy because he showed black children everywhere that they truly are capable of anything they put their mind to. And in a world where that can be so easily forgotten, it’s critical to have such a towering figure to serve as reminder.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Daenerys Targaryen. She’s passionate, she’s ambitious, she’s a conqueror, and most importantly, she doesn’t let anyone block her shine. Remember: “I’m no ordinary woman! My dreams come true!”? I felt that. If not Daenerys then definitely like… a Magikarp or something…
What are your goals after college?
I hope to go to law school after I finish my undergrad. I am interested in civil rights and politics. I’m currently studying for the LSAT so send good vibes.
What is one fun fact about you?
I can make a weird popping noise with my ears! It’s really loud and jarring! I love it.