Kennedy Harris

Major: Business Administration
Year: Junior
How do you want to change the world?
I am proud to be a woman of color and hope to encourage and inspire others to not simply sit back and silently react to injustices and systematic flaws, but to stand up for what they believe and be the change they wish to see.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
I am proud to be an ambassador for the Peace Corps, a peer mentor for minority freshmen navigating their way through the pre-business program, and the president of my sorority, Delta Gamma.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
I always struggle to choose between my parents, so I’ll say that as a unit they are my biggest role model. My mom, similar to myself, can never say “no” to a leadership opportunity, as painful as the workload ahead may be. My dad is a go-getter and actively seeks opportunities to help others reach their full potential. Together, they’re a powerful team that makes me proud to be their daughter.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Mulan!!! Not only is she Chinese — the first Disney princess to whom I could relate— but she is strong and stands up for what she believes is right, even if that means putting her own interests aside.
What are your goals after college?
I’m hoping to work in the music industry doing A&R work to connect artists with record labels. Ultimately, my dream is to create my own artistic label that focuses on the support of female artists, and to one day deliver a TED Talk…that’d be the life.
What is one fun fact about you?
I kind of like Harry Potter. I have 2 wands, a tattoo of the stars on the corner of every page in the novels, a Marauder’s Map, and a Gryffindor robe even though, unfortunately, I’m a Hufflepuff.