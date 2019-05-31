How/Why do you want to change the world? 

When there is so much conflict in the world it’s easy to point fingers at those around you and neglect the improvements that need to be made personally. I believe that long-term change is most effective when everyone is learning and growing alongside one another; therefore, I hope to change the world by modeling compassion knowing that change starts with the individual. My light will only shine brighter when those around me are also shining.

What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon? 

I am most proud to be a member of the panhellenic community here at the University of Oregon. Panhellenic women are strong, bold, and courageous and I am thankful to serve as a Chapter President in an organization that is making strides toward a more inclusive and safe greek community.

Who is your biggest role model and why? 

Bob Goff is my biggest role model. As the founder of the nonprofit Love Does, Mr. Goff utilizes his platform to fight for human rights and provide education to children in conflict zones. He is also a retired lawyer, diplomat and world-famous author.

What are your goals after college? 

After college I hope to pursue a master’s in healthcare administration with the long-term goal of working for the nonprofit sector of a children’s hospital.

Which fictional character is most like yourself?

It may be a common answer, but I would say I am most similar to Katniss Everdeen for her passion and strong character which is reinforced through trail.

What is one fun fact about you? 

In the summer of 2018, I had the opportunity to spend two weeks in Ethiopia, shadowing different nonprofit organizations. During my time there I got my first tattoo which says “be still and know” in Amharic.

