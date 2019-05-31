How/Why do you want to change the world?
I want to help the world view mental health as a real issue, see marginalized communities as important and worthy, and help advocate for communities they feel passionate about. I want to help end serious issues in education, equal rights, and intellectual property.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I’m really proud to have been involved with Student Mental Health Advocates, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Student Member Advocacy Council, and PathwayOregon. I’m also really excited to start as the Student Trustee in July.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My biggest role models are my parents. They have given up so much and worked so hard to take care of me. I really admire their work ethic and honesty. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.
What are your goals after college?
My goals for after college are to start attending law school, and continuing advocating for those who cannot advocate for themselves.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
The fictional character most like myself is Coraline. She is curious to know everything, tough, and has great style, of course. She really embodies the motivation and perseverance that I have.
What is one fun fact about you?
A fun fact about me is that I’ve done taekwondo for 8 years, and am a second-degree black belt!