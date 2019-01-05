Julia Wong

Major: Business Administration, Concentration in Marketing
Year: Senior
How do you want to change the world?
I would like to reduce some anger and sadness in the world. Spreading love and not hate can really make a difference in everyone’s lives. My goal is to make one person a little happier and smile each day.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
I am most proud of being involved in planning events with Parent and Family Programs. Not only did the program help shape who I am today, but I’m honored to be a part of these families college experience and have been able to help ease the transition. I have met some pretty incredible coworkers, peers, mentors, families, and students who have made my college experience so special.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My grandpa Pat Callis. Not only is he 80 years old and can still out run and climb anyone in my family, but he’s shown so much dedication and sacrifice for the people he loves. I admire that he found his passions in life so early and has stuck with them all this time, while also sacrificing amazing opportunities to ensure the best for his family. I wouldn’t be who I am today without him!
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I always felt like I related to Prim in the Hunger Games series. She was a bit quiet and shy, but very friendly and loyal once she opened up to someone.
What are your goals after college?
Travel the world! And find a job in event coordination and marketing.
What is one fun fact about you?
I am a member of the UO Weightlifting team and I recently competed at University Nationals!