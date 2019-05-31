How/Why do you want to change the world?
I want to change the world on both a micro and macro level. An idea is a powerful thing. If your idea gets to people through your connections and reaches those that it wouldn’t have otherwise, I count that as a victory. In that sense, you’ve changed the world, at least that’s what I’d like to think.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I’ve been an RA for 2 years and just wrapped up my first year as a Peer Wellness Advocate, amongst others, and those have been nice because I’ve connected with students from all walks of life and learned from them while contributing my own insights. I’ve also made a lot of great friends along the way. Shoutout to the real ones, you know who you are.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
I could say something like my mom, but that’s not entirely true. I feel like in a lot of ways, you have to be your own role model and create the idea of who you want to be. If you know yourself well enough and know how much you can realistically grow, I would rather aspire to do that than to become someone different than myself.
What are your goals after college?
I’m planning on going to medical school to become a physician, probably in primary care. I also want to get a MPH. Hopefully I can work with underserved populations in the U.S. or abroad. In general, I’d like to explore and travel internationally to places like Peru, New Zealand, Thailand, and others.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I feel like I’m a mix between Diane and Princess Carolyn from BoJack Horseman. I might just be saying this because it’s one of my favorite shows, but I’ve definitely resonated with both of them throughout the series. I’ve felt disgruntled and cynical like Diane before, and I’ve felt like my efforts have been pointless when I’m trying to do great things in the big picture. But I still have that drive, like Princess Carolyn. That’s not necessarily a good thing, and maybe I need to learn how to relax more, but it definitely gives me the energy to wake up in the day and continue to learn new things, continue to do more. I definitely have big dreams, but the Diane side keeps me grounded.
What is one fun fact about you?
I play guitar (acoustic and electric), bass, ukulele, piano, and I want to pick up the drums soon.