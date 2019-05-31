How/Why do you want to change the world?
I hope to find ways to use arts and education to center people who have been pushed to the margins in all aspects of society. I feel that through small acts - creating access, building connections, and shifting social systems - we can work to create a world that is, on the whole, more inclusive and equitable.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I am incredibly proud to have been a part of Safe Ride, UO’s assault prevention shuttle. Being a part of an organization committed to intersectional feminism and founded by students to help combat sexual violence has been extremely meaningful and humbling. Interning with the UO’s Prison Education Program has also fueled my college experience in unexpected ways, and has completely shifted my understanding of what learning and education might look like.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
I am continually inspired by the work of Shaul Cohen and Katie Dwyer, who lead the Prison Education Program through the many twists, turns and challenges of bringing UO classes and programs into Oregon prisons. The tenacity of students who have lead Safe Ride since its founding in 1985 also inspire me.
What are your goals after college?
After graduation, I hope to work in either education or with a nonprofit that helps to bring art into the community.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I’ve been volunteering at the Serbu Youth Detention Center this year and the kids there call me Shaggy (like Shaggy from Scooby Doo) constantly. I’m not sure that I’m all that much like Shaggy, but I do like Scooby Doo!
What is one fun fact about you?
Chocolate gives me migraines.