Major: Psychology
Year: Junior
How do you want to change the world?
I would love to work as a clinical psychologist and help people overcome trauma and mental health issues. I’d love to do my part to destigmatize mental health illnesses and reaffirm its importance in our society. I would like my work to be cross-cultural which is why I am minoring in Spanish.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
I am proud to be involved with the UO Exchange and Sponsored Programs working as the program assistant. It is a very rewarding experience assisting exchange students from all over the world. In addition, I am very proud to be a part of the Brain Development Lab as well as the Mayr Cognition Lab. I’ve gained great research experience in two different fields of psychology, and have enjoyed working with participants of different backgrounds.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My friends, family, teachers and employers are my biggest role models who have supported me throughout my journey.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Hermione is most like myself as I strive to achieve high academic goals, while staying true to myself and loyal to my friends. I hope to use my knowledge and abilities to help others like Hermione does.
What are your goals after college?
I hope to attend a clinical psychology doctorate program after I graduate in 2019. My goal is to have my own clinical psychology practice and work with people of diverse backgrounds and assist with mental health care. I’d especially like to focus on working with adoptees as I am adopted from China.
What is one fun fact about you?
My family is from Hawaii, and I have danced traditional hula since I was 5 years old.