Itzel Chavez Gomez

Major: General Social Science - Crime, Law, Society
Year: Senior
How do you want to change the world?
I want to provide Black and Brown youth with opportunities for success, whatever that may be for them. Too often youth of color are told they're not good enough, they won't make it, and don't have systems of support. I want to be that support for them. I want to show them that they matter, that they're loved.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
Being the Sexual Violence Prevention and Education Coordinator for the Women's Center and the Office Assistant for Sexual Wellness Advocacy Team has changed my life. For the past two years I've coordinated Take Back The Night. Working to amplify voices who’ve been silenced and pushed to the margins, to tell them they matter, it's hard work but it's necessary. Seeing campus and community join together to end sexual violence and support survivors reminds me that we're never alone in this fight.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
The strength and resilience of my mother and sister are my biggest inspirations. Despite what life throws at them, they always manage to push through and see the other side.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Olivia Benson from Law & Order SVU because she is a fierce woman who never gives up on anyone and is willing to do anything to protect people who've been harmed.
What are your goals after college?
I'm taking a year off before I begin working towards my master's degree. During this year I hope to start working with youth in any capacity.
What is one fun fact about you?
I have an obsession with Domino’s Pizza and for a while my twitter was dedicated to my love for them. I've also tried to be sponsored by Domino's, but that has yet to happen. I'm hopeful!