Major: Human Physiology
Year: Senior
How do you want to change the world?
One day, I hope to become a practicing physician and work with
healthcare policy makers to provide more accessible healthcare
services for disadvantaged communities.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
Throughout my undergraduate experience, I’ve been heavily involved
with programs that offer academic support to low-SES grade school
students and also inspire them to pursue post-secondary education
opportunities. I’ve been a part of OYSP, SAIL, and ASPIRE which
are organizations that do tremendous work for student in the
surrounding Eugene and Springfield communities. I encourage students
to get involved with similar opportunities and make a difference!
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My Dad. He’s taught me that nothing can beat a strong work ethic and grit.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Tom Haverford – according to a buzzfeed quiz.
What are your goals after college?
Short term goal: apply to medical school.
Long term goal: avoid taco bell.
What is one fun fact about you?
On average, I lose a water bottle every 3 months.