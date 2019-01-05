David Minsub Choe

Major: Advertising
Year: Senior
How do you want to change the world?
Being the smartest creatures on planet earth, the possibilities are endless. We are given unbelievable resources, an influx of unique characters with so many wonders yet to be answered. I think it’s our role as human beings to utilize what we’ve been granted and to live to the fullest so we can answer the questions that drive our curiosity.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
KSA & Epic
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My dad. The older I get, I really respect my dad and I see how he’s a strong man with values that I really look up to.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Kuzco from The Emperors New Groove.
What are your goals after college?
Help story-tell the true narrative of Asian Americans and to help other Asian Americans to find their true voice.
What is one fun fact about you?
I have a Zumba certification.