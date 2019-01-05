Major: Cinema Studies
Year: Senior
How do you want to change the world?
I want to change the world by empowering young women to use their voice, because I believe that sharing personal stories has the power to impact others and create change.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
I am most proud of creating the Women and Film group on campus this year. By creating a safe space, I have helped to cultivate self confidence and technical skills for women, nonbinary, and trans filmmakers. I have enjoyed planning and attending meetings that work to empower women to chase their goals.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My biggest role model is my mom because she is smart, funny, and strong. She loves unconditionally and always finds a way to give back to others.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I am most like Terry Jeffords from Brooklyn Nine-Nine because I am an organized hard worker; though I may seem tough, I am also sensitive and maternal.
What are your goals after college?
After college I am moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film.
What is one fun fact about you?
I have seen Lady Bird 20 times.