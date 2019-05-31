How/Why do you want to change the world?
Everyone changes the world. I just hope that my change produces a ripple effect of positive influence that allows others to feel empowered, worthy and compassionate.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I am proud to have been able to create an entire event, the Innovation Summit, that has allowed transdisciplinary collaboration amongst UO students, faculty and the wider community. I’m also proud that I was able to complete an internship abroad working at a startup in Singapore. The internship really helped me see myself as solid peer mentor, inspiring others to work hard, play hard too.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
I have three main role models. Kate Harmon, who is my professor, my mentor and my friend. She not only has provided me with so many opportunities in life, but she herself is such a strong intelligent leader. My mom, who showed me that hard work, putting family first and being assertive are keys to living a successful life. And finally, Elon Musk, who has shown me that doing a lot of really cool things for the world is REALLY cool.
What are your goals after college?
After college I will be working as the Director of Marketing for a startup called FleetNurse. My goal is to learn as much as possible in this position and have a blast helping this company succeed. I am very passionate about what FleetNurse aims to do and am incredibly excited to use my time, creativity and perspective to see what I can accomplish in the position itself. I also hope to pay off all my student debt in under 5 years while working on my side hustle of starting my own business.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy is someone that I really hope I can say is a fictional character whom is most like myself. Despite any challenges that come her way, she stays strong, independent and follows her intuition.
What is one fun fact about you?
My fun fact is that I have an identical twin sister who is graduating from Oregon State. People are always shocked when I tell them I’m a twin, and then find it hilarious when I tell them she goes to Oregon State.