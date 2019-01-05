Christopher Hieb

Major: Advertising
Year: Junior
How do you want to change the world?
There’s only so much I can do to change the world with advertising because in my opinion world changing should be left up to the Malala Yousafzai’s of the world. However, I hope to continue the social change around LGBT rights and other social and world issues through my work in advertising as best as I can.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
During this last year, I earned the opportunity to be on Ad Team, which is a student run competitive advertising agency. It was one of the most challenging and stressful things I have ever done, but it was extremely rewarding. Luckily next year I’ll be given the role of being a director along with 4 amazing women.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
I’ve been saying the same answer for years but this is a very easy question for me. My sister has always been this badass woman who basically shows me how life works. She’s 2 and a half years older than me however sometimes I think she’s 10 years older than me. Her maturity and work ethic is beyond impressive.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I like to think I am a combination of Jimmy, Carl and Sheen from Jimmy Neutron. I have my moments of intelligence and that’s when my Jimmy comes out. Then sometimes I can be nerdy and awkward and that when Carl says hi. And then I can be a fun and unique friend outside of the classroom and that’s Sheen.
What are your goals after college?
I plan on working at an advertising agency or directly with a company and do what’s called in house work. I want to be a media planner so I basically research placements and locations that ads would be most successful, I figure out when to use those specific placements and then I calculate how much it’ll cost.
What is one fun fact about you?
I’m on a constant search for the best onion ring in the world. I’ll order them anywhere because they’re obviously the best food ever invented. So far, a restaurant by my house in southern California called Arroyo Trabuco has the crown.