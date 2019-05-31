How/Why do you want to change the world?
If I could change the world, I’d start by listening. Through my education, work, experiences, and day-to-day relationships, I’ve learned that everyone has a story. We spend so much time these days trying to shout louder than the others so we can be heard but we don’t take a moment to stop and hear what others have to say. I think if we could take a minute to stop and listen to others, we could learn so much.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
As a Creative Team Leader and PR Strategist at the Mills International Center, I am honored to have been a part of the Mills community. I am also proud to have been involved with student organizations like Kultura Pilipinas (KP) and American Pacific American Student Union (APASU) as these orgs have helped me get in touch with my roots and be proud of my identity.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My parents are definitely my biggest role models. Both my mom and dad have been incredible support systems for me and they have sacrificed so much so that I can succeed. They taught me to keep going and to not be afraid of failure, and they always encouraged me to chase my dreams. If I could be half the parent to my child as my mom and dad were to me, I’d be satisfied.
What are your goals after college?
Scary question. Though nothing’s set in stone, my goal is to continue with my passion in storytelling and social activism to make a difference towards human good. I am also making it a point to see my family more often. And get more than 5 hours of sleep every night. Biggest goal, for sure.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Recently was told I’d be Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy. As a small person with a tough exterior but a soft heart just like Rocket, I’d have to say I agree.
What is one fun fact about you?
I’d say I have Olympic-level skill with fake sneezing. Ask me and I shall perform.