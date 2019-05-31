How/Why do you want to change the world?
I’ve always been passionate about human rights, but it wasn’t until law school that I realized that corporations have the potential to create tremendous and beneficial impacts, but are often unsure of how to engage with human rights. In turn, I hope to use my knowledge of both human rights law and business law to encourage corporations to adopt more socially responsible and sustainable measures.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I am so proud to have been involved with the Student Bar Association the last three years and to serve as president this year. We’ve grown so much every year, from barely meeting my first year to now advocating for issues that are critical to the law school community and planning a week based on mental health awareness. I’ve been so fortunate to have an incredible team this year and I can’t wait to see the work they do next year.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My biggest role model is my mother. She works unbelievably hard without complaint and excels at attention to detail, two traits I’ve tried to mirror throughout law school. She’s always given me unconditional support and encouraged me every step of the way.
What are your goals after college?
I will be attending University of Edinburgh this fall for an LLM in Corporate Law, which will focus heavily on EU regulations and EU law. I hope to then work for a corporation and promote socially responsible best practices.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a lot of Leslie Knope in me! I’m really involved, care deeply about my community, and most importantly I’m passionate about supporting my team and everyone I work with.
What is one fun fact about you?
I’ve taken up baking as a way to combat law school stress! I’ve gotten a lot better since law school began and can make more than cookies now, though they’re definitely still my most requested item.