How/Why do you want to change the world?
I am passionate about creating positive social change and working to ensure that people, especially those a part of marginalized communities, have access to affordable housing and are free from violence. I also want to dismantle the patriarchy.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
Safe Ride has been an integral part of my college experience. This intersectional feminist organization with a mission for sexual assault prevention has taught me so much and helped me grow as a person. I first became involved with Safe Ride my freshman year when I was hired as a dispatcher. Last year, I was the Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator and this year I am one of the Co-Directors of the program. I am constantly inspired by the people around me and feel so lucky to have a job I love going to every day.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My biggest role models are Zoë and Sariah, two inspiring intersectional feminists I worked with last year on the Safe Ride Core Staff team. They taught me the importance of student activism and student voices and empowered me to stand up for myself and what I believe in. I would not be the person I am today without their encouragement and support.
What are your goals after college?
After college, I plan on working in the public or nonprofit sector in social services that provide opportunities for low income families. After working for a couple years, I hope to attend graduate school.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Though I haven’t read this book in a long time, one of my favorite books growing up was A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. The main character, Francie Nolan, is a young girl with a passion for reading. She uses reading as a way to escape the daily struggles of navigating life in poverty and having a parent with addiction issues. She values education as a means to break the cycle of poverty. Growing up, I closely identified with Francie.
What is one fun fact about you?
I like opossums.