How/Why do you want to change the world?
I want to make people feel seen and loved, and to hear out their stories. We all have something unique to give to the world. If you help to build one person up and make them realize their worth, they might turn and do the same to the people around them. The world can be a more beautiful place when everyone believes in themselves and lives to their fullest potential.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I’m especially proud to have been involved in Student Orientation Programs and the Panhellenic Executive Council. In both roles, I was able to develop as a leader and a human while collaborating with amazing students who care about making the UO and the communities within it more strong. It’s extremely fulfilling to be a part of a team that sets goals and pushes one another to meet those goals and grow together as a team and as bada** individuals.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
If you’d asked me how I felt about my sister 5 or 6 years ago, I probably would have told you something about how annoyed we got with each other. But now I can confidently say that she is my biggest role model and inspiration in life. She is confident and sure of herself, kind and considerate of others. She works to lead a sustainable lifestyle while advocating for the planet. She is my best friend and is someone I’ll be proud to know for the rest of my life.
What are your goals after college?
I hope to be working at a company that does work I’m passionate about while allowing me to be creative, show my personality, and (ideally) be a leader as well. I’m hoping this can be either in entertainment media or advertising, but I’m open to whatever opportunity may roll my way!
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I think I’m a blend of Leslie Knope and Tom Haverford. The Leslie side of me is driven in work, supportive of my friends, and has an optimistic point of view on just about everything, while the Tom side of me cracks jokes (in the form of cringe-worthy puns), spends money on things I don’t need, and is over the top in almost all aspects.
What is one fun fact about you?
I can do a mean Perry the Platypus impression.