How/Why do you want to change the world?
I want to change the world in whatever way I can. I believe that it does not require some grand act to reform all of the world’s problems or even the small ones, and I firmly believe that any change you make should matter because you believe in it and want it. The change you want can come so long as you put in the work and believe that it matters to you because it is your work, your passion that made the change, so you must honor yourself in that aspect. And you also must understand that any change is good change, because change comes due to your effort and work, therefore you have accomplished your goal and have done the best you can.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I am proud to have been involved in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Multicultural Student Recruitment, and CIS department Diversity Committee
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My biggest role model is my younger sister who is also a student here. No one I know has had the experiences and pain she has had to face in her 21 years of life. And every single day she finds a way and a reason to get up and tackle it all with grace and a strength I don’t get to see often. I hope to one day be as dedicated to myself as she is, and I hope one day she will understand how much it means to me to watch her be so great, especially when she doesn’t realize the power she carries.
What are your goals after college?
After college I hope to attend Law school to specialize in Patent and Intellectual Property Law. However, I ultimately want to end up in Washington D.C. working with policy makers to reform and develop cybersecurity and internet laws/regulations.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Velma Dinkley - Scooby Doo
What is one fun fact about you?
I can wiggle my ears, one at a time or together.