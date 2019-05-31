How/Why do you want to change the world?
One way that I would like to change the world is changing policy around sexual assault, specifically the reporting process of sexual assault because it’s becoming more and more tedious for survivors. I think getting involved in policy gives a leeway to opportunity for laws and regulations to change. I would change the world by implementing more healthy sex education in schools that teaches young people what consent is from a young age!
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I am going to be the new director of Organization Against Sexual Assault working with students on how to be better allies to survivors. I am volunteering as legal advocate through the University of Oregon for Kids’ First to advocate for children who have been abused sexually and physically. I am interning at the Trauma Healing Project, educating community agencies about trauma informed outreach. I have been involved with Get Explicit as well, presenting as a facilitator about sexual violence prevention and education work to incoming freshmen. I am also a newly added member to the advisory board for Title IX and reviewing policy!
Who is your biggest role model and why?
One of my biggest role models is Oronike Odeleye because she started #MuteRKelly, and this movement has had a large impact on society. She’s my role model because she stands up for women who have been extremely marginalized. I believe as a woman, it’s important to have powerful women before you to show you that you can stand up for others.
What are your goals after college?
My goals after college are to attend law school in California or Washington. I would love to represent those who have been affected by sexual assault or domestic violence on a college campus. I also have hopes of getting a career in Title IX on a college campus to help with diversity issues and sexual assault.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Leslie Knope because I need to have just as much control when planning events as she does when she is working with her team. I also find myself overly involved in things going on around the community.
What is one fun fact about you?
One fun fact about me is that I have a unhealthy addiction to buying sneakers. I have 60 pairs now...