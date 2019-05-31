How/Why do you want to change the world?
I think the overall goal is to have a positive impact on whatever community I’m in. I hope to use my voice to speak out for causes like climate change, affordable housing or mental health services and advocate for those who are systemically oppressed and directly affected by these problems.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
Advocacy of all kinds has been my main source of pride and passion during my time here at UO. As the president of the Student Mental Health Advocates, I have had the opportunity to lead others towards fighting the stigmas around mental health issues and advocating for more resources for students. As a Latinx Senator for ASUO, a previous Resident Assistant, and a member of the Greek Community, I feel it has also been my duty to speak up for those of marginalized identities and not sit back when there is an unfair and unequal representation.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
Despite him being 5 years younger than me, my brother Aaron is my biggest role model. He is the strongest, most compassionate person I’ve ever met. When he was 5, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and despite his years of treatment, recovery, and subsequent struggles, he has always kept the most positive attitude that I can only hope to have.
What are your goals after college?
I plan on taking a year or two off from school to work and become (hopefully) somewhat financially stable. Then I plan on going to graduate school for cognitive neuroscience.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation. Her determination, perseverance, and unwillingness to conform to anyone else’s standards is something I admire and always am striving for. No matter how small the problem, she is always willing to help out. Additionally, I can also relate to her intense love of breakfast foods.
What is one fun fact about you?
I absolutely love cooking and you can always find me watching a cooking show in my downtime. I am always down to cook dinner for any of my friends or family and love experimenting with new dishes.