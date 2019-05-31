How/Why do you want to change the world? 

I want to change the world one person at a time. I know that systemic change is necessary and important, but I enjoy enacting change at the interpersonal level.

What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon? 

I am proud to be the editor in chief of the Journal of Environmental Law and Litigation for the 2019-20 publishing year. I am also proud to have served dutifully on the board of OUTLaws, the UO Law School LGBTQ+ student organization, for the last two years. 

Who is your biggest role model and why? 

I think in many ways my parents have always served as role models. My parents worked hard to provide for my sister and me, and I always strive to work as hard as they did to provide for my family.

What are your goals after college? 

To pass the bar exam and get a job. I think that’s the goal of every law student. Long term, ten to fifteen years down the road, I think I would enjoy and make a good professor or judge. 

Which fictional character is most like yourself?

I would have to say Professor McGonagall. We both always try to follow the rules and do the right thing. And we both love tabby cats!

What is one fun fact about you? 

Before coming to law school I worked as a dog groomer for a few years. I love the pups!

