Oregon Ducks fans gather in the student section during the beginning of the game. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Stony Brook Seawolves 48-7 on Saturday night, September 17, at Autzen Stadium. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
University of Oregon mascot the Duck poses with the crowd of graduates before the beginning of this years Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
Students are seen at Lillis Hall on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore. on September 30, 2021. Students, staff and faculty at the University of Oregon navigate what in-person classes and events look like in the time of the COVID-19 and the new dangers of navigating the Delta Variant. (Isaac Wasserman/ Emerald)
Cooper Teare looks up to the scoreboard after winning the men’s 5,000 meter race. Hayward Field hosts the third day of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 11, 2021 (Ian Enger/Emerald).
Oregon cheerleaders call for energy from the student section to cheer on the Oregon Ducks football team. The Oregon Ducks crush the Arizona Wildcats 41-19 in game four of the 2021 season. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Bartender Jeremy Ennion, who has worked at Big City Gamin’ for three years, is pictured behind the bar at Big City Gamin’ in Eugene, Ore. on September 21, 2021. The Daily Emerald reviews a variety of Eugene area bars for the coming school year. (Isaac Wasserman/ Emerald)
Leah Jacobo Gonzalez is a senior at the University of Oregon pursuing a degree in music education. BIPOC students discuss their experiences while enrolled at the University of Oregon. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
Laundry is a band hailing from Eugene, Oregon, composed of four members: Cal Fenner, Riley Somers, Nik Barber, and Kiki Paroissien. Eugene band Laundry released their fourth album titled, “Movie Star” on September 18th, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
David Flock barehandedly takes the queen bee, kept in a box as protection, away from the colony. Manmade beehives have been placed on the University of Oregon campus for several years. Three bee colonies are moved from crates into three new hives on the rooftop of the EMU on April 23, 2021. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A student looks towards the camera during move in on September 23 at the University of Oregon. University of Oregon students are preparing to resume in person activities across campus during fall term. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Charise Cheney gestures towards students while teaching her morning class on November 4, 2021, in Lawrence Hall. Faculty at the University of Oregon, as well as the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, believe that the controversy surrounding critical race theory is based in a desire to maintain white supremacy, and that an inclusive curriculum benefits everyone involved in education. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2021 was a year of comebacks. In-person classes returned along with a mask mandate, freshmen filled the dorms once again and the class of 2021 graduated with an in-person ceremony. As 2020 — the year of COVID-19 shutdowns — passed and the new year began, we saw the return of certain aspects of life that were lost in 2020. Daily Emerald photographers have captured the steady return of normalcy, including the return of sports, campus based activities, concerts and more.
I started at the Emerald in winter 2021 and became the photo editor in summer 2021. Throughout my time, I have had the privilege of not only photographing so many unique subjects for the Emerald, but also having the honor of working alongside some of the most talented and versatile photographers at the University of Oregon. The photos in the 2021 Year In Photos edition were taken by former Emerald photojournalist and photo editor Maddie Knight as well as the current Daily Emerald Photo Desk; Isaac Wasserman, Mary Groswendt, Will Geschke, Maddie Stellingwerf, Serei Hendrie, Ali Watson, Sammie Henry and myself.