Leah Jacobo Gonzalez is a senior at the University of Oregon pursuing a degree in music education. BIPOC students discuss their experiences while enrolled at the University of Oregon. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) celebrates a successful free throw shot. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball takes on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
All smiles from Oregon Women's Basketball team after defeating no.7 ranked Arizona in overtime. The Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball team plays University of Arizona, on January 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
The peak of Spencer’s Butte offers a great view of the UO campus. Autzen Stadium and Hayward Field are clearly visible from the peak.Eugene offers countless hiking spots that can be a fun way to get out and about in nature anytime of year. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Love, a 4 month old husky mix, loves to chase her frisbee in the open field at the park. Washburne City Park contains a large grass field and several benches, excellent for your four legged friends and a nice picnic. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Vallery Wong runs to celebrate with her team after hitting the first home run of the game. The Oregon Ducks Softball team faces the Portland State Vikings, on March 11th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Oregon’s Aneta Konieczek leaps over the hurdle during the women’s 3000 meter steeplechase. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Scarab Powers takes a drag from a cigarette. Washington Jefferson Park, which has served as a sanctioned campsite for unhoused people for a year, will be closed by the city soon. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Graciela Villavicencio leads the march towards downtown Eugene. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Members of the Oregon women’s team celebrate their winnings. The University of Oregon hosts the final day of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 15th, 2022 at Hayward Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Edd Zackly, a drag king from the Eugene area, prepares before performing at a drag brunch. Art has become an outlet for many queer people, giving them a safe and personal world to live in and one to share with others if they choose to. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Jud works on an ongoing project, a figure resembling Pixar’s “The Lorax”. Two Eugene-based artists share a love for art as their sculptures, made of recycled materials, can be seen around Eugene and the world. (Mary Grosswendt/Emerald)
Assistant Professor Hannah Victoria shows some of her own moves. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Jody Fontaine raps as he and Baby Boy of AG Club perform songs such as “Memphis” from their 2020 album “Halfway Off the Porch.” UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald).
Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour was in support of her second studio album of the same name. Future Nostalgia was released March 27th, 2020, by Warner Records. Dua Lipa brings the Future Nostalgia Tour to Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center on Tuesday March 29th, 2022. (Ian Enger / Emerald)
The 2021-2022 school year was the closest thing to “normal” that many of us have felt since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UO started the year with reduced capacity: in-person classes paired with a mask mandate. Toward the end of winter term, the state of Oregon ended the mask mandate, and when spring came around, life felt similar to how it was before the pandemic. Throughout this year, the Daily Emerald photo desk documented life around Eugene blossoming as a flower does. From the return of football games at Autzen, to the protests in response to the overruling of Roe v. Wade, the Emerald photo desk is proud to present the 2021-2022 visual timeline.
The position of photo editor this past year taught me so much not only about holding a managerial position, but also about myself as a photographer and human being. This year was a rollercoaster and quite frankly a nonstop work schedule. That being said, there is not one thing I would change. To my fellow editors of the Emerald, thank you for being patient with me and being the best part of my Sunday this past year. I can’t express my gratitude to the photo desk enough. Working with these photojournalists was without a doubt the most fulfilling and joyful experience I have had at the University of Oregon. The Daily Emerald photo desk members are Maddie Stellingwerf, Will Geschke, Serei Hendrie, Liam Sherry, Ali Watson, Marry Grosswendt, Jackson Knox, Paige Rodriguez, Molly McPherson, Jonathan Suni and myself.
I will be stepping back as photo editor for the next school year and taking up the position of senior photographer. Maddie Stellingwerf will be filling the position of photo editor, and I could not be more excited to see the great things she will accomplish.