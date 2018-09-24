Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson (84) scores the winning touhdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Football falls to Stanford, volleyball beats WSU

Here’s what happened in Oregon sports over the weekend:

Oregon football fell to No. 7 Stanford in overtime Saturday night. The Ducks’ turnovers led to a Stanford comeback, which ultimately overshadowed quarterback Justin Herbert’s stellar performance.

Reporters Jack Butler and Shawn Medow discussed the game in a postgame podcast. Listen here.

ESPN’s College GameDay was on campus for the game. Check out some photos from the event.

No. 12 Oregon volleyball defeated No. 22 Washington State in a close, five-set match.

Oregon men’s and women’s cross-country competed in the Bill Dellinger invitational on Friday, with the women taking the victory.

