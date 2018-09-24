Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5) dodges a Virginia player. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon senior running back Taj Griffin to transfer

Senior running back Taj Griffin announced via Twitter on Saturday after the loss to No. 7 Stanford that he will be transferring to explore other options.

Thankful for all the support and positivity i have recieved from the fan base here, but I’m going to open up other options from here. #Thanks — Taj Griffin (@taj_griffin) September 23, 2018

Head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed during Monday’s press conference that Griffin was transferring for more playing time. With the new redshirt rule, Griffin can redshirt this season even though he played in the first three games this season.

“It’s playing time oriented,” Cristobal said. “Any time a student-athlete has a decision to make that’s in the best interest of himself, we support it 100 percent. … Certainly gonna wish him well and help him.”

This season, Griffin has 120 all purpose yards, including an 83-yard touchdown reception against Bowling Green.

Griffin contributed the last three seasons on offense for the Ducks with his most successful and healthiest campaign being his freshman season. He got his lone 100-yard rushing game that season in his first collegiate start against Colorado (110 yards).

During his junior season however, Griffin was moved to wide receiver due to Charles Nelson’s injury and the depth at the running backs position with upperclassmen Royce Freeman, Kani Benoit and Tony Brooks-James ahead of him on the depth chart.

Griffin was often productive when on the field, but missed some games throughout his career due to injuries.

“With my recent position change, I had to learn the running back position over spring,” Griffin said during Oregon’s media day prior to the season. “Now I kind of got it locked down. Just working hard and lifting over the summer. … I was doing all that to get ready for the season.”

Some teammates reached out via twitter to offer their support of Griffin as well.

My boy! Much love to you G💯 https://t.co/yZfGeRxhJV — NiccP👍🏽. (@NLMBNICC) September 24, 2018

My bruddah forreal… with you every step of the way https://t.co/Nc9MRFAYa4 — Cyrus Habibi-Likio (@cyri3e) September 23, 2018

Wish you the best family 😈💯 https://t.co/7RiJjtxwi9 — Thomas Graham Jr. (@_TG4__) September 23, 2018

The Powder Springs, Georgia, native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was clocked running a 4.31 40-yard-dash.

