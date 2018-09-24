ASUO and You: The Executive Branch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ASUO’s structure parallels strongly to that of the U.S. government, and the executive branch is no exception. How much power does the executive branch hold, and what do executive officers actually do? We talk to ASUO President Maria Alejandra Gallegos-Chacon and ASUO Internal Vice President Imani Dorsey to discover the answer to these questions and more.

This episode was edited by Ryan Nguyen.

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: