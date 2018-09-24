ASUOMultimediaNewsNews PodcastsPodcast
Michael Koval/Emerald

ASUO and You: The Executive Branch

September 24, 2018 at 6:00 am


ASUO’s structure parallels strongly to that of the U.S. government, and the executive branch is no exception. How much power does the executive branch hold, and what do executive officers actually do? We talk to ASUO President Maria Alejandra Gallegos-Chacon and ASUO Internal Vice President Imani Dorsey to discover the answer to these questions and more.

This episode was edited by Ryan Nguyen.

Ryan Nguyen

Ryan Nguyen

Ryan ("Nayr" ) Nguyen is the podcast editor. He's a sophomore who is studying journalism and computer information technology, aka making pretty websites.

Big fan of fans, $300 textbooks and the Oxford comma.

Contact me with tips, weird story ideas or questions at [email protected]

