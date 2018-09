ASUO and You Podcast: What is the ASUO?



You may have heard of the Associated Students of the University of Oregon, but what does our student government actually do? How does it work? And how much power does it have? Our first episode illustrates the basics of your student government.

This episode was edited by Ryan Nguyen.

