Ducks wide reciever Johnny Johnson III (3) cuts towards the inside to avoid the tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Oregon football jumps to 19 in rankings following loss to Stanford

The now No. 19 Oregon football (3-1) team jumped one spot in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll following the 38-31 overtime loss to No. 7 Stanford.

Oregon led by as many as 17 at one point, but the Cardinal were able to battle back and tie the game as regulation ended.

The Ducks did not trail the Cardinal until Colby Parkinson’s 23-yard touchdown catch in overtime.

Oregon will need to bounce back quickly. The Ducks will play their first road game of the season against No. 24 Cal (3-0).

Washington is the third team in the Pac-12 ranked, dropping one spot to 11. Other Pac-12 teams with votes were Colorado (83), Utah (9) and Arizona State (4).

Week 5 AP Poll:

Alabama (4-0) Georgia (4-0) Clemson (4-0) Ohio State (4-0) LSU (4-0) Oklahoma (4-0) Stanford (4-0) Notre Dame (4-0) Penn State (4-0) Auburn (3-1) Washington (3-1) West Virginia (3-0) UCF (3-0) Michigan (3-1) Wisconsin (3-1) Miami (3-1) Kentucky (4-0) Texas (3-1) Oregon (3-1) BYU (3-1) Michigan State (2-1) Duke (4-0) Mississippi State (3-1) Cal (3-0) Texas Tech (3-1)

Others receiving votes: Colorado 83, Boise St. 58, Virginia Tech 55, South Florida 50, Oklahoma St. 44, Texas A&M 41, Iowa 31, South Carolina 31, Florida 29, NC State 28, Syracuse 25, TCU 24, North Texas 10, Cincinnati 10, Utah 9, Mississippi 7, Missouri 7, Buffalo 6, Maryland 6, San Diego St. 5, Arizona St. 4.

