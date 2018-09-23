Emerald Football Podcast: Reaction and takeaways from No. 20 Oregon football’s 38-31 loss to No. 7 Stanford

Sports editors Shawn Medow and Jack Butler discuss No. 20 Oregon football’s 38-31 loss to No. 7 Stanford straight after the game. They break down the key moments of the game and their stories about the blown lead and quarterback Justin Herbert’s incredible performance.

This podcast was edited by Ryan Nguyen.

