Ducks safety Ugochukwu Amadi (7) leaps into the air to block the pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Rapid reaction: No. 20 Oregon loses to No. 7 Stanford 38-31

Key Plays

Oregon stops Stanford on a rush up the middle on the Cardinal’s 15 to force a punt, which Ugo Amadi returns to the Stanford 49.

Jaylon Redd gets into the end zone from 17 yards out, but the touchdown is brought back to the 1-yard line. Cyrus Habibi-Likio fumbled on the ensuing play but the Ducks recovered for 2nd and goal on the 10-yard line.

On 3rd and goal, a high snap led to a fumble recovered and returned by Stanford for an 80-yard touchdown to make it 24-14 Oregon with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

Bryce Love rushes 22 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown, which gets confirmed after the review.

Oregon stuffs Stanford on 4th and 1 on the Oregon 30 with 10:50 to play in the game, taking possession back.

Dillon Mitchell gets to the Stanford 1-yard line on a 4th and 1 play from the 16, taking Mitchell’s receiving yards on the night to more than 200. Habibi-Likio punched it in for a touchdown.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside scores a touchdown with 3:10 to play in the game, bringing Stanford within a field goal.

CJ Verdell fumbles the ball with 51 seconds left in the game and Stanford marches down to convert a field goal as time expires to send the game to overtime.

Stanford’s Colby Parkinson scores a touchdown at the start of overtime and the Ducks fail to do the same, losing the game.

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert — 26-for-33, 346 yards, 1 TD 1 INT

Oregon Rushing

CJ Verdell — 20 attempts, 115 yards, 1 TD

Tony Brooks-James — Six attempts, 27 yards, 1 TD

Justin Herbert — 11 attempts, 35 yards

Oregon Receiving

Dillon Mitchell — 14 catches, 239 yards

Jacob Breeland — Three catches, 34 yards, 1 TD

Stanford Passing

KJ Costello — 19-for-26, 327 yards, 3 TD

Stanford Rushing

Bryce Love —19 carries, 89 yards, 1 TD

Stanford Receiving

JJ Arcega-Whiteside — Four catches, 84 yards, 2 TD

Kaden Smith — Six catches, 95 yards

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: