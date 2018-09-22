Rapid reaction: No. 20 Oregon loses to No. 7 Stanford 38-31
Key Plays
Oregon stops Stanford on a rush up the middle on the Cardinal’s 15 to force a punt, which Ugo Amadi returns to the Stanford 49.
Jaylon Redd gets into the end zone from 17 yards out, but the touchdown is brought back to the 1-yard line. Cyrus Habibi-Likio fumbled on the ensuing play but the Ducks recovered for 2nd and goal on the 10-yard line.
On 3rd and goal, a high snap led to a fumble recovered and returned by Stanford for an 80-yard touchdown to make it 24-14 Oregon with 2:43 left in the third quarter.
Bryce Love rushes 22 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown, which gets confirmed after the review.
Oregon stuffs Stanford on 4th and 1 on the Oregon 30 with 10:50 to play in the game, taking possession back.
Dillon Mitchell gets to the Stanford 1-yard line on a 4th and 1 play from the 16, taking Mitchell’s receiving yards on the night to more than 200. Habibi-Likio punched it in for a touchdown.
JJ Arcega-Whiteside scores a touchdown with 3:10 to play in the game, bringing Stanford within a field goal.
CJ Verdell fumbles the ball with 51 seconds left in the game and Stanford marches down to convert a field goal as time expires to send the game to overtime.
Stanford’s Colby Parkinson scores a touchdown at the start of overtime and the Ducks fail to do the same, losing the game.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert — 26-for-33, 346 yards, 1 TD 1 INT
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell — 20 attempts, 115 yards, 1 TD
Tony Brooks-James — Six attempts, 27 yards, 1 TD
Justin Herbert — 11 attempts, 35 yards
Oregon Receiving
Dillon Mitchell — 14 catches, 239 yards
Jacob Breeland — Three catches, 34 yards, 1 TD
Stanford Passing
KJ Costello — 19-for-26, 327 yards, 3 TD
Stanford Rushing
Bryce Love —19 carries, 89 yards, 1 TD
Stanford Receiving
JJ Arcega-Whiteside — Four catches, 84 yards, 2 TD
Kaden Smith — Six catches, 95 yards
