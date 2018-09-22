Photos: Up early for ESPN College GameDay

The Duck takes his traditional kickoff Harley-Davidson motorcycle ride at the beginning of the televised broadcast at 6 a.m. ESPN College GameDay comes to the University of Oregon for the Oregon Ducks versus Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 game on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Clout: Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A sign depicts former Oregon coach Willie Taggart as a snake. Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
BDE: Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Rain drops trickle through the beam of a broadcast studio light. ESPN College GameDay comes to the University of Oregon for the Oregon Ducks versus Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 game on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Little duck: Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon cheerleaders rally the crowd during a commercial break. ESPN College GameDay comes to the University of Oregon for the Oregon Ducks versus Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 game on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Wildfires: Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
(Left to right): ESPN college football commentators David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the upcoming day of football games. ESPN College GameDay comes to the University of Oregon for the Oregon Ducks versus Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 game on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Astroworld: Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Visitors: Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A crowd member throws their O. ESPN College GameDay comes to the University of Oregon for the Oregon Ducks versus Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 game on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck makes his way through the crowd. ESPN College GameDay comes to the University of Oregon for the Oregon Ducks versus Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 game on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Stanford’s daddy: Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck rallies the crowd during a commercial break.Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon cheerleaders rally the crowd during a commercial break. ESPN College GameDay comes to the University of Oregon for the Oregon Ducks versus Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 game on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Neither luck nor Love: A sign hints at the idea that Stanford running back Bryce Love will not win the Heisman Trophy. Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The ‘Animal House’ Deathmobile is parked on Thirteenth Avenue in the spirit of College GameDay and the University of Oregon’s ties to National Lampoon’s iconic film. ESPN College GameDay comes to the University of Oregon for the Oregon Ducks versus Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 game on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Stanford tree walks among the crowd. Football fans gather on the University of Oregon campus, cheering loud and displaying crafty signs for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A stray cat stumbles upon the College GameDay action. ESPN College GameDay comes to the University of Oregon for the Oregon Ducks versus Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 game on Sept. 22, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
