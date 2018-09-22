Photos: Oregon Ducks Football falls to Stanford 38-31

Ducks punter Tom Snee (38) kicks the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson (84) tips the ball to himself for the touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Stanford wide reciever JJ Arcega-Whiteside (19) breaks the tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Stanford wide reciever Osiris St. Brown (9) attempts to break the tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) finds an opening in the Stanford defense to run the ball in for a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Brenden Schooler (9) bounces off the ground after completing the catch. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Johnny Johnson III (3) cuts towards the inside to avoid the tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Stanford running back Bryce Love (20) pushes Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) to the ground. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) holds on tight to complete the tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate a play. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (13) carries the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Troy Dye (35) carries the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (13) carries the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks runningback CJ Verdell (34) carries the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson (84) scores the winning touhdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Stanford defeats the Ducks 38-31. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon and Stanford shake hands after the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)