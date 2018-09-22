FootballMultimediaPhotoSports

Photos: Oregon Ducks Football dominates first half against Stanford 24-7

and September 22, 2018 at 7:18 pm


Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Ducks safety Ugochukwu Amadi (7) leaps into the air to block the pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) braces for the tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Ducks tightend Jacob Breeland (27) catches the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Stanford quarterback K..J. Costello (3) attempts to pass the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Ducks wide reciever Dillon Mitchell (13) attempts to run past the defenders. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Ducks inside linebacker Troy Dye (35) blocks the pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks cheerleaders take the field prior to the first half. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks runningback CJ Verdell (34) carries the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks fans. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks fans. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

The Ducks celebrate a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (13) drives down the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defense tackles a Cardinal. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks take the field at the start of the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks warm up before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

