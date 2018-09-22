The Oregon Ducks warm up before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Halftime Rapid Reaction: Ducks pulling away from No. 7 Stanford 24-7

Key Plays

The Ducks scored on their first drive of the game. Quarterback Justin Herbert hit wide receiver Dillon Mitchell over the middle for a 53-yard pass to the Stanford 7-yard line. Running back Tony Brooks-James ran it up the middle one play later to give Oregon the 7-0 lead.

Oregon took the 14-0 lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Breeland.

Stanford answered with a touchdown pass of its own. Quarterback KJ Costello threw a fade to wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Oregon extended the lead back to 14 with a 48-yard rushing touchdown from CJ Verdell. He ran up the middle and went untouched to the end zone.

Oregon added three more points just before half. Adam Stack hit a 38-yard kick to give Oregon a 24-7 lead.

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert — 12-for-13 for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon Rushing

CJ Verdell — Seven rushes for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Tony Brooks-James — Five rushes for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Justin Herbert — Eight carries for 42 yards.

Oregon Receiving

Dillon Mitchell — Six receptions for 126 yards

Jacob Breeland — Two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.

Stanford Passing

KJ Costello — 9-for-13 for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Stanford Rushing

Bryce Love — 13 rushes for 41 yards.

Stanford Receiving

JJ Arcega-Whiteside — Two receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Kaden Smith — Four receptions for 53 yards.

