Showdown against No. 7 Stanford is Oregon’s first true test of 2018

It was only six years ago when the winner of Oregon vs. Stanford essentially secured a spot in the Rose Bowl. The two were always locked in a prime time battle. Recently, however, the two have been relegated to afternoon or late-night games. On Saturday, the rivalry will pick up where 2013 left off when No. 20 Oregon takes on No. 7 Stanford on ABC’s prime time game.

This is the game that Oregon players and coaches have been waiting for: a chance to prove themselves and a chance to “Take the Pac.”

“I think you acknowledge it as one of the reasons you come to Oregon,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “We’ll be on the biggest stage in the national spotlight. At the same time, it’s all about playing the game.”

The Ducks last beat Stanford in 2015. The previous two seasons ended in Oregon defeats with Stanford running the ball for over 200 yards and the Cardinal defense dominating Oregon’s true freshman quarterbacks (Justin Herbert in 2016 and Braxton Burmeister in 2017).

This year, Stanford is equipped with its usual weapons: a Heisman-caliber running back, an NFL-caliber offensive line, a stout defense and big-bodied pass catchers.

Oregon is incredibly different compared to last season. With Herbert back in the lineup, the offense hopes to record more than 33 passing yards, as it did last year.

“I think it’s a good test for us,” Herbert said. “I think Stanford’s a really good defense. … We’ll do our best to prepare for it.”

The days of trying to outrun Stanford are gone. The Ducks are still fast, but like the Cardinal, they place an emphasis on physicality. Running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio credits the coaching staff with implementing a focus on strength.

“I think it’s exciting for us because Oregon’s always known as speed and finesse, but with the whole Cristobal era coming in, our culture has changed,” Habibi-Likio said. “I think we’re gonna become that team in the Pac-12.”

The Cardinal have already begun their Pac-12 campaign, stifling USC 17-3. They also possess immense talent on both sides of the ball.

Heisman runner-up Bryce Love is back after missing the game against UC Davis. Without Love, the Cardinal still rushed for 137 yards, more than Oregon’s last two opponents combined.

Regardless of who is taking handoffs, Stanford head coach David Shaw doesn’t shy away from his career game plan of using his offensive line to run the ball down the opposing team’s throat, setting up play-action passes.

“Part of the challenge of defending a guy like Bryce Love is the quality of offensive line play they have,” Cristobal said. “They are very big and physical. They compliment that with extraordinarily large and long tight end body types that are very physical as well.”

In last season’s matchup, 6-foot-3 receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside and 6-foot-7 tight end Colby Parkinson each caught two touchdowns. The two have accounted for seven touchdowns this season, putting pressure on the Ducks’ secondary. Sophomores Thomas Graham Jr. and Deommodore Lenoir will be tasked with preventing jump ball touchdowns.

“When you look at the film, it’s not a talent thing. It’s more fundamentals and mechanics,” co-defensive coordinator Joe Salave’a said. “That’s across the board.”

Although the rivalry remains, this is no longer speed versus strength. Both teams are going to come out of the gates looking to out-muscle each other, and fans of smash-mouth football are in for a treat.

“I think a lot of teams try to trick you and try to use deception to try and get around, but I think we know exactly what they’re gonna run; they know exactly what we’re gonna run,” left guard Shane Lemieux said. “It’s basically who’s more physical at the end of the day.”

