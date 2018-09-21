Photos: Oregon Ducks soccer beats Utah Utes 1-0

Oregon players hold up their fists during the national anthem. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate after scoring the game winning goal. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Marissa Everett (21) celebrates after scoring the game winning goal. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks goalkeeper Alyssa Hinojosa (10) centers the ball. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks goalkeeper Halla Hinriksdottir (1) throws the ball. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Chardonnay Curran (4) traps the ball. Oegon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks goalkeeper Halla Hinriksdottir (1) kicks the ball upfield. Oegon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Zoe Hasenauer (17) looks up after being pushed to the ground. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Zoe Hasenauer (17) shoots the ball. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Zoe Hasenauer (17) lays on the ground after recieving a hit to the face. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Zoe Hasenauer (17) chips the ball over the Utes defense. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks defender Hannah Taylor (27) and Utes forward Hailey Skolmoski (19) are overshadowed by a falling ball. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks defender Mia Palmer (13) takes a hit from Utes defender Holly Daugirda (12). Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks defender Mia Palmer (13) moves into position as the Utes gain offensive possesion of the ball. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks defender Mia Palmer (13) watches the ball fall infront of her. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Chardonnay Curran (4) dribbles the ball against heavy defense. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Utes goalkeeper Carly Nelson (1) dives to save the goal. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Bayley Bruner (12) battles Utes midfielder Paola Van Der Veen (14) for the ball. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Utah Utes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 21, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Comments
Tell us what you think:
Benjamin Green
Benjamin Green is a Senior at the University of Oregon majoring in History and Journalism. As a third generation photographer, Ben has been taking pictures since he could hold a camera at the age of 4 and his passion for the art of storytelling persists to this day.