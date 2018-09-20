Taylor’s owner requests hearing that may determine future of bar

Ramzy Hattar, the owner of Taylor’s Bar and Grill, has requested a hearing with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) that will determine the fate of his bar following the commission’s recommendation to revoke the bar’s liquor license.

The recommendation comes after the commission found 29 serious incidents that occured from Taylor’s ranging from sexual assaults to druggings.

OLCC spokesman Matthew VanSickle told the Emerald in an email statement that he received a request for the hearing on Tuesday, but no date has been set. The Register-Guard was the first to break the story on Thursday.

It is not clear what the outcome of the hearing will be; however, VanSickle said in an earlier interview with the Emerald that the serious allegations in the notice will have an effect upon the commission’s decision.

“Since there were 29 violations and their license is up for renewal the commission is recommending that their license not be renewed. It’s pretty extreme,” VanSickle told the Emerald in August. “[Not renewing] doesn’t happen all that frequently, there’s been a few incidents where it has happened in egregious incidents like this.”

The Emerald will continue its coverage of Taylor’s as more updates become available.

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: