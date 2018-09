Emerald Football Podcast: Previewing the upcoming showdown against No. 7 Stanford

Sports reporters Jack Butler, Maverick Pallack and Shawn Medow discuss the upcoming game against No. 7 Stanford. They talk matchups, players to watch and a final score prediction.

This podcast was edited by Ryan Nguyen.

