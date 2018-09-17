An assortment of hard alcohol, shot glasses and chasers are scattered across a kitchen counter in a college student's apartment. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Most UO fraternities will be banned from serving hard liquor by September 2019

Most University of Oregon and other college fraternities will no longer be able to serve hard liquor in fraternity chapter facilities, the North-American Interfraternity Conference announced on Sept. 4 in a press release.

The NIC decision comes as part of a series of health and safety initiatives implemented by the national fraternity organization after nationwide binge-drinking and hazing-related deaths in fraternities this year.

“At their core, fraternities are about brotherhood, personal development and providing a community of support. Alcohol abuse and its serious consequences endanger this very purpose,” said NIC President Judson Horras in the press release.

Pennsylvania State University student Timothy Piazza, Florida State University student Andrew Coffey and Texas State University student Matthew Ellis were some of those who suffered hazing-related deaths in 2017. Piazza’s parents have since formed an anti-hazing coalition that aims to strengthen state hazing laws and expand education for high school and college-aged students, according to NJ.com.

The majority of fraternities at UO are members of the NIC, which will require its fraternities to adopt policies banning drinks that are 15 percent or more alcohol by volume by September 2019.

The UO Interfraternity Council, which is a committee consisting of the 16 NIC fraternities at UO, will meet in mid-October to craft specific policy points, but it is unclear what the specific policy will look like.

“The UO Interfraternity Council will follow the NIC decision,” said UO Fraternity and Sorority Life Director Caitlin Roberts. “We just don’t have the specifics of what that will look like yet.”

UO recognizes 16 NIC-affiliated chapters on campus, including Pi Kappa Alpha, Delta Tau Delta and Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

The resolution, adopted by the NIC on Aug. 27, bans hard liquor “in any chapter facility or at any chapter event,” including the private living spaces of students who are 21 or older.

But hard liquor may still be served by third-party vendors at registered fraternity events. Additionally, alcohol can be served in common spaces, but only during social events.

“There’s really nothing more to share at this time,” Roberts said in an email on Wednesday.

Non-NIC fraternities, such as Sigma Lambda Beta, will not be affected by the ban.

UO IFC President Sam Michaan did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails for comment. UO IFC Vice President Carter Kruse and Director of Community Engagement Owen Kemp declined to be interviewed for this story.

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: