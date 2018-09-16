MultimediaPhotoSportsWomen's Soccer

Photos: Oregon Women’s Soccer victorious over the Idaho Vandals 2-0

September 16, 2018 at 5:49 pm


Oregon Ducks midfielder Chardonnay Curran (4) moves down the field. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defender Mia Palmer (13) looks to shoot. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Emma Eddy (8) reaches for the ball. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Zoe Hasenauer (17) moves past defenders. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Bayley Bruner (12) runs towards the ball. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Marissa Everett (21) moves down the field. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defender Jazmin Jackmon (34) makes a pass. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks celebrate a goal. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defender Hannah Taylor (27) moves past a defender. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks midfielder Sofia Chambers (33) makes a pass. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defender Brianne Parsons (22) makes a pass. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Jessica Yu (16) makes a pass. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks midfielder Emily Kaestner (15) runs towards the ball. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defender Hannah Taylor (27) looks for a pass. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Devin Roux

Devin Roux

Related Posts

SportsWomen's Soccer

Oregon soccer’s Everett scores twice to lead Ducks into Pac-12 play

FootballSports

Oregon football remains at No. 20 heading into Stanford matchup

FootballSports

Oregon’s defense has mixed emotions leading into Pac-12 play

FootballSports

No. 20 Oregon shakes off offensive struggles to beat San Jose State 35-22