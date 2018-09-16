The Oregon Ducks celebrate a goal. Oregon Ducks Women’s Soccer hosts the Idaho Vandals at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sept. 16, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon soccer’s Everett scores twice to lead Ducks into Pac-12 play

Oregon defender Jazmin Jackmon collected the ball in the left center of the attacking half of the field. She swung in a cross toward forward Zoe Hasenauer.

The ball dropped at the top of Idaho’s 18-yard box, as Vandal goalie Makayla Presgrave dove for the save against Hasenauer. But Presgrave couldn’t collect it and the loose ball quickly found the feet of a sprinting Oregon senior forward Marissa Everett.

Everett poked the ball in goal, earning her second goal of the game, her fifth of the year and her third of the weekend for the Ducks.

Everett’s two goals propelled Oregon to a 2-0 victory over the Idaho Vandals Sunday afternoon, capping the Ducks’ nonconference schedule on a four-game winning streak.

“I’m absolutely pleased,” Oregon head coach Kat Mertz said. “For us to pounce on Idaho early, I was really happy about that. [I] would have liked to have seen one more to kind of sealed the deal, but with two goals, I’m really happy for Marissa Everett to get a brace.”

Just one goal shy of a hat trick, Everett’s 35th-minute goal moved her up a spot to No. 6 on the program’s all-time shot list. Everett passes Oregon soccer alumna Sierra Marsh (122 shots, 1996-1999) with 124 shots.

“It feels great, but I know the season is not over yet,” Everett said. “So, I just got to continue to stay hungry and keep attacking and keep pushing my teammates to also get some goals and some assists.”

With zero shots on goal from the Vandals (3-5-1), the Ducks held Idaho to just one shot the whole game. Oregon’s win keeps the team undefeated with a five-game homestand-winning streak at Pape’ field going into the start of conference play next week.

Riding high after defeating Portland on Friday, Oregon’s offense looked strong, keeping the ball up on Idaho’s defense for the majority of the game. The Vandals struggled to get out of danger with Presgrave, the team’s first-half goalie, saving only five of Oregon’s seven shots on goal.

“Idaho, they’re good,” said Mertz. “They’re good at services in the box and we knew that so, we wanted to deny their corner kick opportunities. And the best way to defend a team like that is to keep the ball.”

Oregon shot double-digits in both halves, ending the game with 21 total shots — a team-leading five from Everett.

“I think any time you got a goal scored in the box, they’re going to take advantage of it,” Idaho head coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “I think we let her [Everett] off the hook a little bit without marking the box and that’s on us, but good players always find a way to score.”

Everett led the Ducks with three shots on goal and her two goals, her first in the 11th minute, ties her with junior forward Emma Eddy for the team-lead (five goals).

“We’re really confident,” Everett said. “We had a good preseason and it’s good to build up confidence before we head into season, but we know Pac-12 is a whole other beast of its own.”

The Ducks will open the Pac-12 by hosting the Utah Utes, Friday at 7 p.m. back at Papé Field.

