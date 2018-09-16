Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

Oregon football remains at No. 20 heading into Stanford matchup

The Oregon football team (3-0) will remain ranked No. 20 after its week three 35-22 win over unranked San José State.

Although they won, the Ducks struggled to put away the Spartans, despite being heavily favored.

Oregon will have a chance to jump up in the rankings if it wins this week. The Ducks are hosting No. 7 Stanford (3-0) at 5 p.m. The College Football GameDay crew will also be on campus.

Washington joins Oregon and Stanford as Pac-12 schools ranked in the top-25 at No. 10 (tied with Penn State). Cal, Washington State, Utah, Arizona State and Colorado are other Pac-12 teams to receive votes.

Week 4 AP Poll:

1. Alabama (3-0)

2. Georgia (3-0)

3. Clemson (3-0)

4. Ohio State (3-0)

5. Oklahoma (3-0)

6. LSU (3-0)

7. Stanford (3-0)

8. Notre Dame (3-0)

9. Auburn (2-1)

10. Washington (2-1)

(tied with 947 points)

10. Penn State (3-0)

12. West Virginia (2-0)

13. Virginia Tech (2-0)

14. Mississippi State (3-0)

15. Oklahoma State (3-0)

16. UCF (2-0)

17. TCU (2-1)

18. Wisconsin (2-1)

19. Michigan (2-1)

20. Oregon (3-0)

21. Miami (2-1)

22. Texas A&M (2-1)

23. Boston College (3-0)

24. Michigan State (1-1)

25. BYU (2-1)

Others receiving votes:Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.

