Rapid Reaction: Oregon leads San Jose State 21-6 at halftime

Halftime rapid reaction: Oregon 21, San Jose State 6. pic.twitter.com/lOq0jJtwJG — Shawn Medow (@ShawnMedow) September 15, 2018

Halftime Rapid Reaction:

No. 20 Oregon football leads San Jose State 21-6 at the half.

Here are the key plays and stats from the first half.

Key Plays

-Jevon Holland intercepted a pass from San Jose State’s Josh Love at the 25-yard line on the Spartans’ third play of the game.

-Running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio scored on a 3-yard run for Oregon’s first touchdown. Oregon led 7-0 over San Jose State after the first score of the game

-Herbert threw his 10th touchdown pass this season to Jacob Breeland, who completed the 66-yard run to the end zone. Oregon led 14-0 with 7:10 remaining in the first quarter.

-San Jose State completed a 41-yard field goal by kicker Bryce Crawford to get on the scoreboard. Oregon led 14-3.

-San Jose State’s Crawford completed a 28-yard field goal with less than three minutes remaining in the half. Oregon led 14-6.

-Herbert throws to Johnny Johnson III for a 39-yard touchdown pass. Oregon led San Jose State 21-6.

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert — 8-18 for 204 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception

Oregon Rushing

Tony Brooks-James — ran for 26 yards on seven carries

Justin Herbert — 13 yards on three carries

CJ Verdell — six yards on four carries

Oregon Receiving

Jacob Breeland — 91 yards on one reception, one touchdown

Johnny Johnson III — 39 yards, one reception, one touchdown

CJ Verdell — 62 yards, three reception

San Jose State Passing

Montel Aaron — 5 of 10, 29 passing yards

Josh Love — 8 of 13, 105 passing yards

San Jose State Rushing

Malik Roberson — 23 yards on 13 carries

San Jose State Receiving

Bailey Gaither — 38 yards on five receptions

Josh Oliver — 34 yards on four receptions

Tre Hartley — 38 yards on one reception

