Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks for a pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon defeats San Jose State 35-22

Rapid Reaction: Oregon defeats San Jose State 35-22

No. 20 Oregon football downed San Jose State 35-22 Saturday for its last non-conference game of the season.

Here are the key plays and stats from the second half.

Key Plays

-Oregon’s Ugo Amadi ran 57 yards on a punt return to get Oregon to the San Jose State 22-yard line. Amadi had returned 100 yards on three punts with Oregon leading San Jose State 21-6.

-Oregon’s Justin Hollins intercepted San Jose State for a seven-yard return to the San Jose State 22-yard line.

-San Jose State scored its first touchdown of the game with a seven-yard pass from Josh Love to tight end Josh Oliver with five minutes left in the third quarter. Oregon led 28-12.

-Oregon scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Johnny Johnson III in the first 10 seconds of the fourth quarter. Oregon led 35-12.

-San Jose State’s Thai Cottrell ran for a 96-yard kickoff return to Oregon’s 4-yard line, 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.

-Tony Brooks-James ran for a 95-yard kickoff return for an Oregon touchdown but a holding penalty brought the Ducks back to the 17-yard line.

-San Jose State scored the final touchdown of the game with a three-play, 65-yard drive with four minutes remaining in the game. Neither side scored again as the game finished 35-22.

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert — 16-34 for 309 passing yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions

Oregon Rushing

Tony Brooks-James — ran for 39 yards on 10 carries

CJ Verdell — 42 yards on 15 carries

Oregon Receiving

Jacob Breeland — 92 yards on three receptions, one touchdown

Johnny Johnson III — 70 yards, three receptions, two touchdowns

CJ Verdell — 85 yards, five receptions

San Jose State Passing

Montel Aaron — 5 of 10, 29 passing yards

Josh Love — 15 of 31, 238 passing yards, one touchdown, two interceptions

San Jose State Rushing

Malik Roberson — 25 yards on 16 carries, one touchdown

Brendan Manigo — 13 yards on four carries

San Jose State Receiving

Bailey Gaither — 90 yards on six receptions

Josh Oliver — 41 yards on six receptions and one touchdown

Malik Roberson — 38 yards on three receptions

Tre Hartley — 71 yards on two receptions

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: