Rapid Reaction: Oregon defeats San Jose State 35-22
No. 20 Oregon football downed San Jose State 35-22 Saturday for its last non-conference game of the season.
Here are the key plays and stats from the second half.
Key Plays
-Oregon’s Ugo Amadi ran 57 yards on a punt return to get Oregon to the San Jose State 22-yard line. Amadi had returned 100 yards on three punts with Oregon leading San Jose State 21-6.
-Oregon’s Justin Hollins intercepted San Jose State for a seven-yard return to the San Jose State 22-yard line.
-San Jose State scored its first touchdown of the game with a seven-yard pass from Josh Love to tight end Josh Oliver with five minutes left in the third quarter. Oregon led 28-12.
-Oregon scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Johnny Johnson III in the first 10 seconds of the fourth quarter. Oregon led 35-12.
-San Jose State’s Thai Cottrell ran for a 96-yard kickoff return to Oregon’s 4-yard line, 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.
-Tony Brooks-James ran for a 95-yard kickoff return for an Oregon touchdown but a holding penalty brought the Ducks back to the 17-yard line.
-San Jose State scored the final touchdown of the game with a three-play, 65-yard drive with four minutes remaining in the game. Neither side scored again as the game finished 35-22.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert — 16-34 for 309 passing yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions
Oregon Rushing
Tony Brooks-James — ran for 39 yards on 10 carries
CJ Verdell — 42 yards on 15 carries
Oregon Receiving
Jacob Breeland — 92 yards on three receptions, one touchdown
Johnny Johnson III — 70 yards, three receptions, two touchdowns
CJ Verdell — 85 yards, five receptions
San Jose State Passing
Montel Aaron — 5 of 10, 29 passing yards
Josh Love — 15 of 31, 238 passing yards, one touchdown, two interceptions
San Jose State Rushing
Malik Roberson — 25 yards on 16 carries, one touchdown
Brendan Manigo — 13 yards on four carries
San Jose State Receiving
Bailey Gaither — 90 yards on six receptions
Josh Oliver — 41 yards on six receptions and one touchdown
Malik Roberson — 38 yards on three receptions
Tre Hartley — 71 yards on two receptions
